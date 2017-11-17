California Senate leader moves to suspend Sen. Tony Mendoza from committee posts after harassment allegations

California's Senate leader on Friday expanded an effort to transfer sexual harassment investigations to outside experts, while taking action to remove a Los Angeles lawmaker accused of inappropriate behavior from his committee assignments.

The decision by Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) comes less than one day after the latest accusation against Sen. Tony Mendoza (D-Artesia). Mendoza would be suspended from his chairmanship of the Senate Banking and Financial Institutions Committee, as well as other "boards and commissions" pending the outcome of an investigation, according to a statement from De León's office.

The Senate Rules Committee would be asked to formally approve that action later this month.

"Like many in our Caucus, I’m deeply troubled by the quantity and specificity of accusations against Senator Mendoza — and have therefore determined that Senator Mendoza should be suspended from Chairmanships, boards and commissions until the independent investigation into his conduct is complete," the Senate leader said in a written statement.

The Senate Rules Committee will meet in emergency session later this month to consider the action against Mendoza, he said.

Mendoza, who shared a Sacramento house with De León until last week, was not immediately available for comment Friday, but he has denied sexually harassing former employees — including one who he allegedly invited to his home to work on her resume, and another who said he sent her texts after hours.

“I am hopeful that the recent unsubstantiated allegations in the media will be addressed fairly and transparently,” Mendoza said in a statement Thursday. He also denounced a directive by the Senate Rules Committee preventing him from responding to allegations and not providing him with details about them.

De León also announced Friday more details about how the Senate will hand over sexual harassment investigations to an independent law firm, a decision he made Sunday evening. Three lawmakers will sit on a panel tasked with picking the law firm, serving alongside the Legislature's attorney, the Senate secretary and the leader of a trade association representing registered Capitol lobbyists.

Law firms will be interviewed the week after Thanksgiving, and a firm with a "prior existing professional or political relationship" with the Senate or senators will be disqualified, according to the statement from De León's office.

Mendoza, who is also a member of the Senate's budget, education, governmental organization and transportation committees, was elected to the Senate in 2014 after serving six years in the Assembly. Saeed Ali, a spokesman for Mendoza, said Friday that he did not think the proposed suspension included regular membership on Senate policy committees.