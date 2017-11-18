State Senate leader Kevin De León: We can't fail women who work in government

As weeks of sexual harassment allegations have engulfed the state Capitol, California Senate leader Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) used his speech Saturday at the state Democratic Party’s Executive Board meeting to pledge that the state Senate would be a leader in protecting victims.

“If we fail the women who work in government, then government itself has failed to serve the public trust,” De León said.

De León, who is running to unseat longtime Democratic U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, said he originally planned to use his speech to extol the Legislature, which he called the most progressive and productive in the nation. But the outpouring of women who have called the culture of sexual harassment at the Capitol “pervasive” convinced him to instead lay out the steps the Senate has taken to change, he said.

“It's time to restore trust and transparency to the process and put the protections of victims and whistle-blowers ahead of the powerful in California,” he said.

De León noted, for instance, that the Senate was handing over investigations of sexual harassment to an independent law firm. He also referenced actions he took Friday night to recommend stripping Sen. Tony Mendoza (D-Artesia) of his chairmanship of the Senate Banking and Financial Institutions Committee pending an investigation into allegations from multiple women that Mendoza acted inappropriately toward them.

“We sent a strong message that no elected official was above the law,” De León said.