Sen. Dianne Feinstein: Next year could be another 'Year of the Woman'

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) speaks to the Women’s Caucus at the California Democratic Party Executive Board meeting in Millbrae.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein told party officials Saturday morning that the sexual harassment allegations that have rocked the federal government and state legislatures across the country could lead to a wave of new women lawmakers not seen in decades.

“I predict based on what I see out there that we are going to have another Year of the Woman,” Feinstein said, referencing the year she was first elected to Congress alongside many other women in 1992.

Feinstein, who seldom appears at state party functions, spoke Saturday morning to the Women’s Caucus at the California Democratic Party Executive Board meeting in Millbrae. She’s facing an intra-party fight for reelection next year against state Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León of Los Angeles.

In her eight-minute speech, Feinstein, 84, emphasized the value of her experience and seniority in the Senate in fighting for legislation to protect those who have been sexually harassed or assaulted.

“What it means is that we have an opportunity to really turn this next year into a year of change affecting women,” she said.

Feinstein said she had been overwhelmed by the women who have spoken publicly about their experiences in the wake of the numerous accusations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

“I've watched mesmerized at the lack of fear of every woman that has come forward,” she said.

Crowds packed into a conference room for the two-hour discussion of sexual harassment in Sacramento. Women’s Caucus leaders are asking the party to endorse a series of policy changes to ensure harassment inquiries are led by independent investigators, among other changes.