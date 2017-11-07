Gov. Jerry Brown says California could partner with EU, China to fight climate change

California and the European Union will begin discussions together with China about possibly creating a common carbon market to cut greenhouse gas emissions, Gov. Jerry Brown announced Tuesday at a conference in Brussels aimed at combating climate change.

“The European Union is definitely a leader, if not the leader, in coping with climate change. That’s why I’m here to link up with the European Union to encourage even greater efforts,” Brown said at the European Parliament in Brussels.

Brown met leaders from EU institutions as part of a 10-day European tour that includes a United Nations climate conference in Bonn, Germany. On Saturday, he spoke at an event with scientists at the Vatican.

“The approach of Mr. Trump at a global level is not necessarily as helpful as it might be,” said Antonio Tajani, the president of the European Parliament. “But we are delighted to have Governor Brown here because it shows there is a strong commitment from the U.S.”

Brown did not refer to President Trump by name during his remarks in Brussels.

When asked if Trump’s announcement in June to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement pushed other politicians to engage more in lowering emissions, Brown said, “I don’t think it’s slowing the world down.”

Brown called climate change an “existential threat” that is harming human health and the environment. He said the recent wildfires in California are proof that politicians should address climate change now, and not in the distant future.

To curb those dangers, Brown emphasized that countries must work together and cut carbon emissions.

“California used to have a fire season as we called it. Now we are fighting fires virtually the entire year. The climate is changing and it is changing in different places in different rates,” he said.