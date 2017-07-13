Gubernatorial candidate John Chiang to speak at Comic-Con

State Treasurer John Chiang has honed a reputation as a policy wonk and numbers guy, credentials he hopes will boost him above his rivals in the 2018 California governor's race.

But he plans to show off a different side next week when he speaks at Comic-Con, the annual comic and pop culture festival in San Diego.

On July 22, Chiang and other state and local officials will speak on a panel about how they would deal with the damage wrought on localities by superhero battles such as those involving Superman and the Hulk.

The hour-long panel will take place at 11 a.m. at the convention center in San Diego.

It’s not the first time the state treasurer and former controller has alluded to an interest in pop culture — he is a known devotee of HBO's "Game of Thrones."