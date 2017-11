A desire to impeach President Trump inspired Santa Clarita immigration attorney Scott McVarish to run for the Antelope Valley seat held by Republican Rep. Steve Knight.

McVarish, 48, said the most important question that should be asked of congressional candidates in 2018 is “whether to impeach Donald Trump or not, and I am firmly in the camp that he must be impeached.”

McVarish, who lives in Santa Clarita and got his law degree at UCLA, in August left the immigration law firm he founded to start the nonprofit organization Common Sense Democracy. The organization pushes Democrats to campaign on impeaching the president and end gerrymandering, among other causes.

Ads from Democratic billionaire donor Tom Steyer calling for Trump’s impeachment persuaded McVarish he needed to run for Knight’s seat in the 25th District, especially because he thinks other Democrats aren’t taking the call seriously.

“That to me was a sign that this was the right thing to do,” McVarish said. “I call myself a Tom Steyer Democrat; I deeply believe in his message, I believe in his leadership. I believe he is setting the right course for the Democratic Party.”

McVarish’s opposition to Trump is highlighted on his campaign website, which states “A Vote for Scott McVarish for Congress is a Vote to Impeach Trump.”

The candidate also ran for the Culver City Unified School District in 2015, and said he would want to work on immigration policy and free preschool education if elected to Congress.

McVarish grew up in Porter Ranch and bought a house in Santa Clarita last year.

The 25th District is a frequent target of Democrats. At least half a dozen Democrats have jumped in the race to challenge Knight since Hillary Clinton carried the district over Trump last year.