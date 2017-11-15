Rep. Darrell Issa says women should 'name names' in Capitol Hill sexual harassment accusations

Rep. Darrell Issa encouraged female members of Congress to “name names” of members who have sexually harassed Capitol Hill staff.

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Hillsborough) this week testified that staffers have told her of two sitting members of Congress who sexually harassed them. Speier has refused to name the members, saying she is protecting the victims.

“If she has an ethics complaint, then she has an obligation to take that ethics complaint to the appropriate committee of Congress, and if it’s ... necessary to go public, she should go fully public. And I don’t know why she hasn’t as of this moment. Perhaps she’s hoping they will become public on their own; I don’t know,” Issa (R-Vista) said.

Speier announced Wednesday she plans to introduce legislation that would overhaul the process used to report and resolve sexual harassment claims on Capitol Hill.

CNN reported this week that women on Capitol Hill warn each other to stay away from certain male members of Congress, and that one of them is a Californian.

“I’m comfortable that I will not be one of the names,” Issa said Wednesday.