John Chiang launches website blasting Gavin Newsom in California governor's race

State Treasurer and candidate for governor John Chiang has launched a website attacking the record of Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, the front-runner in the race.

Chiang's political consultant, Parke Skelton, on Thursday tweeted out a link to www.gavinfacts.com, which the campaign says will "give California voters the facts about Gavin Newsom’s record, as Mayor and as Lieutenant Governor.” Chiang also tweeted a link to the site, but he appears since to have deleted the tweet.

The site highlights a 2009 San Francisco Weekly article critiquing Newsom’s tenure as mayor of the city. The headline: "Why was Mayor Gavin Newsom's San Francisco Called 'the Worst Run Big City' in the U.S.?"

Along with summarizing the article, the website links to Chiang's campaign website promoting his record as a "proven leader" on government accountability and transparency.

Newsom's political consultant, Dan Newman, was quick to respond, tweeting that the website launched by the Chiang campaign was a "a sure sign of desperation re deficits in polls, $, endorsements, accomplishments, vision."

In addition to Chiang and Newsom, the top Democrats in the race include former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and former state schools chief Delaine Eastin. The top Republicans in the race are Rancho Santa Fe businessman John Cox and Assemblyman Travis Allen of Huntington Beach.