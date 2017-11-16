Lawmakers blast UC President Napolitano after probe finds her office interfered with an audit

State lawmakers reacted angrily on Thursday to an investigation that found University of California President Janet Napolitano approved a plan that led her top aides to interfere with a state audit into her office’s finances.

The audit of the University of California Office of the President (UCOP) had been requested by legislators including Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance).

“The action of UCOP in interfering with the Legislature’s attempt to provide greater financial transparency is not only deeply disappointing but also undermines the Legislature’s trust in the University of California’s leadership,” he said.

Muratsuchi and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) called for greater accountability measures by the UC Board of Regents.

“Today's action by the UC Regents to admonish President Napolitano for her poor judgment and for her office's interference with the audit is welcome and necessary, as is the Board’s consideration of structural changes to improve accountability, which will be voted on in January,” Rendon said.

Assemblyman Phil Ting (D-San Francisco), chairman of the Assembly's budget committee, said major reforms are needed.

"The UCOP knowingly colluded with various campus leaders across the state to evade and mislead the State Auditor, Legislature and public as we provided oversight over its ballooning administrative budget," Ting said.

Assemblywoman Catharine Baker (R-Dublin) went further than her colleagues, calling on Napolitano to resign and saying it was unacceptable that the surveys were tampered with by her office.

“She made it worse when she was not forthright with lawmakers about her role,” Baker said. “I think it’s time for a clean break to rebuild trust and credibility within the office of the president.”