- The governor and Democratic leaders revealed a cap-and-trade deal this week.
- Jimmy Gomez joined Congress on Tuesday after an extended delay. Here's why that makes extending California's cap-and-trade program more difficult.
- There's a new challenger for Darrell Issa.
Lawmakers plan Monday vote on extending cap and trade
Senate leader Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) issued a joint statement Wednesday afternoon confirming a Monday vote: "Due to the late hour in which the cap-and-trade package becomes eligible for a vote tomorrow evening, we have decided to schedule the vote instead for Monday, July 17. Taking up AB 398 and the companion air-quality measure AB 617 next week will also allow our discussion on long-term housing affordability solutions in California to catch up to the climate effort."