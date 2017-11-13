Welcome to Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
More political groups pressure California Republicans on tax bill
|Christine Mai-Duc
With a floor vote expected soon on the proposed GOP tax overhaul, California's House Republicans are the target of several ad campaigns highlighting the changes that could hit Californians hardest.
Red to Blue California, a PAC seeking to unseat seven vulnerable GOP lawmakers, began running digital ads Monday casting the tax bill as "billionaire tax cuts" and urging voters to on call their members of Congress members to oppose the plan.
The group said the ads ads will reach about 250,000 people in each of the seven GOP-held districts where Hillary Clinton won last year.
Those seats are currently held by Reps. Jeff Denham, David Valadao, Steve Knight, Ed Royce, Mimi Walters, Dana Rohrabacher and Darrell Issa.
A separate group, Americans Against Double Taxation, launched a nationwide radio ad campaign Friday targeting several Republicans in California, calling the tax bill "a scam that double-taxes the middle class and explodes the deficit."
The ad calls out the proposed elimination of or cuts to the home mortgage tax deduction and the state and local tax deductions.
A third PAC, Fight Back California, has been running digital ads over the last week targeting about 30,000 voters in the seven districts, focusing primarily on homeowners.
Unlike their counterparts in states like New York and New Jersey, California Republicans haven't put up much of a fight against the tax bill and the possible elimination of these popular tax cuts. So far, Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) is the only Republican of the California delegation to come out against the House bill.
The changes to the mortgage interest deduction would especially effect California homeowners.