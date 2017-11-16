New rules with hefty fees set for growing and selling marijuana in California

California officials proposed new rules Thursday for the growing, transporting and sale of marijuana when the state begins issuing licenses in January, and industry officials said the regulations and hefty fees are a mixed bag.

The regulations do not limit the size of cannabis farms, but require every plant to be traced from farm to sale. Security will be required at farms, trucks and pot shops, and cannabis cannot be marketed toward minors.

License fees for sellers and others will be $1,000 annually, but there are additional fees of $4,000 to $72,000 charged to retailers based on how much they sell.

Also, an additional fee for testing firms will range from $20,000 to $90,000, while an added charge for distribution licenses will go from $1,200 to $125,000 depending on the amount of product moved.

While those planning small pot farms worry about the rules allowing large corporate growing operations, others see restrictions as burdensome for an industry that has thrived for decades without regulation.

“The industry is diverse,” said Hezekiah Allen, president of the California Growers Assn. “No matter what is decided, there will be problems. These regulations will disrupt a mature and robust marketplace. We are hopeful the disruption will be minimized and that the existing business community will have the time they need to transition their operations and businesses.”

With work behind schedule for setting up a permanent licensing system, the new regulations allow the Bureau of Cannabis Control to issue temporary, 120-day licenses to sellers and growers who have permission from their city or county. Eventually, annual licenses will be issued to those who pass background checks.

A seller of marijuana for medical use must get an M-license, and a seller of pot for recreational use must get an A-license. Sellers of both can get both licenses and operate in the same facility.

The rules require child-resistant packaging, prohibit marketing to minors and require marijuana to meet limits on THC content.

However, a transition period will be set from Jan. 1 to July 1, 2018, during which pot can be transported without meeting labeling requirements and marijuana already in a seller's inventory can be sold without child-resistant packaging. Cannabis products that do not meet the THC limits per package also can be sold during that window.

For growers, the California Department of Food and Agriculture will charge a one-time fee ranging from $135 to $8,655 to review an annual cultivation license application.

Growers also will be required to get an annual license fee based on annual production, ranging from $1,205 for small plots to $77,905 for big farms.

Manufacturers of cannabis products including edibles will be charged a $1,000 application processing fee and a license fee, depending on size of operation, from $2,000 to $75,000.