This California Republican has been begging his colleagues to change the tax bill. He's still undecided.

Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Elk Grove) stood up at a closed door meeting of House Republicans this week and urged colleagues to “leave no taxpayer behind” as they weigh the tax bill scheduled to come before them Thursday.

His concerns drew the attention of House Speaker Paul D. Ryan who later spoke privately with him. McClintock remains unconvinced.

“I’m still awaiting a satisfactory assurance that the end product will not do harm to American families,” he said.

McClintock is among the handful of California Republicans who haven't made up their minds on how to vote. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) huddled with him Wednesday evening on the House floor before debate began on the bill. The vote is scheduled for Thursday after a meeting between President Trump and House Republicans.

See our whip count >>

McClintock is known as a solid conservative vote, but he hasn't been shy about needling leadership when he thinks it's necessary. He argued with his colleagues all week to consider only a business tax code overhaul in the bill, and leave the individual tax code changes for another day.

He attempted to strip away the individual sections from the bill through an amendment in a committee meeting Tuesday night, saying the end of the year deadline Republicans have set for themselves to pass the bill is making them move too quickly.

"Tax simplification is a worthy and important goal, but given the complexities of the tax code and the timetable we’re operating under, this bill is yielding a number of unintended and undesirable consequences that are entirely unnecessary and avoidable," McClintock said. His amendment was rejected.

He's spoken up at other meetings and in published columns, and has voiced his concerns on the House floor.

"Considering the looming deadlines to enact the bill, the hyper-partisan political environment and the complexities of the tax code itself, personal income tax simplification should wait for another day," McClintock wrote on his website.

Democrats recently added him to their list of vulnerable Republicans in 2018. He was reelected to his Northern California district in 2016 with 62.7% of the vote.