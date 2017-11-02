San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer says bipartisan efforts only solution to state's housing, water and workforce needs

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer on Thursday held up his city as an example of what can be accomplished when elected leaders put aside politics and focus on the housing, workforce and water needs facing their region.

“It shouldn’t matter if you’re Republican, Democrat or independent — what’s the right thing we need to be doing for our city? What’s the right thing we need to be doing for our state, for our economy?” Faulconer said at the opening session of the California Economic Summit.

The event is a gathering of state civic and business leaders whose goals are to train 1 million new skilled workers, build 1 million new homes, and to capture and reuse 10 million acre-feet of water over the next decade.

Gubernatorial candidates John Cox, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, state Treasurer John Chiang and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa are also addressing the group during the two-day summit.

“Usually when you work together, you treat people with respect, dignity, try to come to consensus, you can usually get results,” Faulconer said at the event, pointing to recent efforts in his city to recycle wastewater and streamline the approval process for housing projects.

Faulconer is among the most high-profile Republicans in California, and his track record as mayor and ability to win support from outside his political party were among the reasons GOP leaders unsuccessfully urged him to run for governor or Senate next year.

He repeated that he did not plan to run, saying he remained committed to running San Diego.

“There is so much on our plates right now that I’m excited about. That’s my No. 1, 2 and 3 priority,” he said in an interview. “I love what we’re doing here in San Diego, and that’s what I’m focused on.”