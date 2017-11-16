State Sen. Tony Mendoza criticizes process for reviewing harassment allegations

Facing an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior with women who worked in his legislative office, state Sen. Tony Mendoza on Thursday criticized the current system of review as “opaque and unjust” and said he supports reforms.

The Democratic lawmaker from Artesia also acknowledged in a statement that in 2010 he faced concerns about his behavior from a female aide. He did not provide details about those concerns, but said they were resolved after he made a commitment to address what he called a misunderstanding.

The latest probe involves allegations by former Mendoza staffers that the senator engaged in a pattern of inappropriate behavior with a young female fellow, who he allegedly invited to his home for a to discuss her résumé, and to a hotel room.

Mendoza has denied any wrongdoing, but said the Senate Rules Committee has directed him in writing to refer all calls from the media to committee staff because it is a personnel matter.

The committee has not told him anything about the complaint involving the Senate fellow, he said.

“This is wrong as it has allowed innuendo, smears, and the settling of political scores in the media while I am constrained by the Rules Committee direction,” he said in the statement.

He said he is glad the Senate has proposed to make the process more transparent.

Mendoza volunteered that in 2010, while serving in the Assembly, he was approached by the Assembly Rules Committee staff regarding one of his employees.

The staff member was “uncomfortable with something he said or did,” said Saeed Ali, a spokesman for Mendoza. Ali said he believes the actions did not constitute sexual harassment, adding that the employee did not file a formal complaint.

“I discussed the matter and made a strong commitment to correct any misunderstanding and reinforce my commitment to ensuring a friendly and professional atmosphere,” Mendoza said. “The employee continued to successfully work in my office until I left the Assembly in 2012. The employee and I have had a friendly relationship since then where we have shared family, professional and personal matters in our subsequent, respective lives.”

He said that past experience of resolving the dispute without a formal charge “gives me confidence that the Senate could also create and use a fair, equitable and transparent process to immediately address such matters.”