State Senate leader Kevin de León 'shocked' at sexual harassment allegations against colleague

California Senate Leader Kevin de León said he knew nothing about sexual harassment allegations against a Senate colleague until earlier this month.

“I’m as shocked as everybody else is because I never witnessed it,” De León said in an interview with The Times during California Democratic Party’s Executive Board meeting in Millbrae.

De León (D-Los Angeles) shared a home in Sacramento with Sen. Tony Mendoza (D-Artesia), who in recent weeks has been accused of inappropriate behavior toward women, including an allegation that he invited a young female legislative fellow to review her résumé at his home after hours earlier this year.

De León moved out of the shared home last week and said he had never seen Mendoza act improperly toward women, or bring women to the house.

Mendoza has strongly denied the allegations. De León, who moved to strip Mendoza of his committee chairmanship pending the outcome of an independent investigation into his conduct, did not directly respond to The Times’ questions about whether he believed the complaints against Mendoza were politically motivated.

“I want to allow the independent process to work itself out,” De León said. “And then once they come to a conclusion, we can make an assessment.”