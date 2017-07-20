This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- On a bipartisan vote, legislators approved a package of bills on Monday night to extend California's landmark cap-and-trade climate change program and impose new rules on air pollution.
- An attorney for the state's campaign finance watchdog agency is recommending lawmakers be subject to contribution limits in their effort to help fend off the recall of state Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton).
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
Tom Steyer rebrands his political group for anti-Trump mission
|Chris Megerian
Tom Steyer, a major donor to Democratic causes and a potential candidate for California governor, has long signaled his political ambitions stretched far beyond climate change, his signature issue.
Now he's making it official, rebranding his organization as NextGen America instead of NextGen Climate. The new name reflects a broader desire to oppose President Trump and support progressive policies.
"This is a fight for the soul of American democracy, and we have expanded our mission to meet the challenge at hand," Steyer said in a statement.
Steyer backed efforts to extend California's cap-and-trade program, which lawmakers approved on Monday. He's also pushing new initiatives on economic inequality and healthcare.
Last month, Steyer launched NextGen Rising, another campaign to motivate young voters in key states such as Florida, Ohio and Michigan before next year's midterm elections.