Tom Steyer rebrands his political group for anti-Trump mission

Tom Steyer, a major donor to Democratic causes and a potential candidate for California governor, has long signaled his political ambitions stretched far beyond climate change, his signature issue.

Now he's making it official, rebranding his organization as NextGen America instead of NextGen Climate. The new name reflects a broader desire to oppose President Trump and support progressive policies.

"This is a fight for the soul of American democracy, and we have expanded our mission to meet the challenge at hand," Steyer said in a statement.

Steyer backed efforts to extend California's cap-and-trade program, which lawmakers approved on Monday. He's also pushing new initiatives on economic inequality and healthcare.

Last month, Steyer launched NextGen Rising, another campaign to motivate young voters in key states such as Florida, Ohio and Michigan before next year's midterm elections.