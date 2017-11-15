How California's GOP House members plan to vote on the tax bill

California's 14 House Republicans are under intense pressure: Failure or success of the GOP tax bill in Thursday's scheduled vote may depend on them.

The bill tightens the mortgage interest and the state and local tax deductions, both of which are used widely in California and other high tax states. So far, eight of the California Republicans are solid yes votes. Only Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) has said he will oppose the bill, while four are still undecided and one is leaning toward voting yes.

Rep. Mimi Walters, whose Irvine district is considered vulnerable to flipping in next year's midterm election, said Wednesday that House leaders have assured her they will address concerns about the mortgage interest and state and local tax deductions when a final bill is negotiated between the House and Senate.

“California is a very liberal state, we have very liberal policies, he have very high taxes, we have very high cost of housing, and we want to make sure that our middle-income Americans have more money in their pocket at the end of the day when this bill is complete and put on the president’s desk,” Walters said. “They have given us assurance that they will help provide some more relief for Californians.”

At this point, no more changes are expected to the House bill, and no amendments will be allowed on the floor Thursday.

Republicans can only lose 22 votes and pass the bill. They are not expected to get help from Democrats, who have lambasted vulnerable GOP incumbents over the bill.

Here's where California's Republicans stand: