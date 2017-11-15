Essential Politics
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

California politics news feed

Welcome to Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.

Sign up for our free newsletter for analysis and more, and subscribe to the California Politics Podcast. Don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.

California in Congress

How California's GOP House members plan to vote on the tax bill

Sarah D. Wire
Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Irvine) (Bill Clark / CQ Roll Call)
Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Irvine) (Bill Clark / CQ Roll Call)

California's 14 House Republicans are under intense pressure: Failure or success of the GOP tax bill in Thursday's scheduled vote may depend on them.

The bill tightens the mortgage interest and the state and local tax deductions, both of which are used widely in California and other high tax states. So far, eight of the California Republicans are solid yes votes. Only Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) has said he will oppose the bill, while four are still undecided and one is leaning toward voting yes.

Rep. Mimi Walters, whose Irvine district is considered vulnerable to flipping in next year's midterm election, said Wednesday that House leaders have assured her they will address concerns about the mortgage interest and state and local tax deductions when a final bill is negotiated between the House and Senate.

“California is a very liberal state, we have very liberal policies, he have very high taxes, we have very high cost of housing, and we want to make sure that our middle-income Americans have more money in their pocket at the end of the day when this bill is complete and put on the president’s desk,” Walters said. “They have given us assurance that they will help provide some more relief for Californians.”

At this point, no more changes are expected to the House bill, and no amendments will be allowed on the floor Thursday.

Republicans can only lose 22 votes and pass the bill. They are not expected to get help from Democrats, who have lambasted vulnerable GOP incumbents over the bill.

Here's where California's Republicans stand:

NameHome townDistrict #Position
NameDarrell IssaHome townVistaDistrict #49PositionNo
NamePaul CookHome townYucca ValleyDistrict #8PositionUndecided
NameTom McClintockHome townElk GroveDistrict #4PositionUndecided
NameDana RohrabacherHome townCosta MesaDistrict #48PositionUndecided
NameEd RoyceHome townFullertonDistrict #39PositionUndecided
NameSteve KnightHome townPalmdaleDistrict #25PositionLeaning yes
NameDoug LaMalfaHome townRichvaleDistrict #1PositionYes
NameJeff DenhamHome townTurlockDistrict #10PositionYes
NameDuncan HunterHome townAlpineDistrict #50PositionYes
NameKevin McCarthyHome townBakersfieldDistrict #23PositionYes
NameDevin NunesHome townTulareDistrict #22PositionYes
NameDavid ValadaoHome townHanfordDistrict #21PositionYes
NameMimi WaltersHome townIrvineDistrict #45PositionYes
NameKen CalvertHome townCoronaDistrict #42PositionYes

Source: Interviews and news accounts

UPDATES:

3:18 p.m.: This article was updated with Rep. Doug LaMalfa's decision to vote yes.

This article was originally published at 1:37 p.m.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
73°