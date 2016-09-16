Two-thirds of Californians favor Gov. Jerry Brown's plan to revamp prison parole rules

The online poll, conducted earlier this month for The Times and USC by SurveyMonkey , is the first public poll to gauge support for the governor's broad-reaching amendment to the state Constitution.

Sixty-six percent of the registered voters surveyed said they favor the goals of Brown's Proposition 57, while only 26% said they oppose the plan.

Gov. Jerry Brown's effort to offer early release to more prison inmates appears to have strong support among California voters, according to a new USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll.

Proposition 57, which had to clear legal hurdles just to make the ballot, would offer new parole opportunities for prison inmates who have completed their initial sentence for a crime deemed to be nonviolent.

The chance for parole would be based on earning good behavior and education credits. Proposition 57 also would change juvenile justice rules by allowing judges to keep teenage defendants over the age of 14 out of adult courts.

Proposition 57 opponents, led by the California District Attorneys Assn., argue that the inmates that would be eligible for release would not all be "nonviolent."

But opponents have not raised any significant money for the fall campaign, while Brown has collected more than $7.5 million to support the effort and worked to keep organized opposition to a minimum.