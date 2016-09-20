California Democrats ramp up their effort to link GOP candidates with Donald Trump

Taking aim at what they call Republicans "running on the Trump ticket," California Democrats launched a new online and social media effort Tuesday to link GOP congressional candidates in close races with their party's presidential nominee.

The state Democratic Party's campaign targets seven Republicans running for Congress, four of whom are incumbents. Many are running in districts where an association with Donald Trump could be a political liability.

"Voters here are going to see Republicans' support for Trump for what it is: a sick joke," said Michael Soller, communications director for the California Democratic Party, in a written statement.

The list of GOP targets includes Reps. Darrell Issa (R-Vista), David Valadao (R-Hanford), Jeff Denham (R-Turlock) and Steve Knight (R-Lancaster).

Challengers include Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones, running against Rep. Ami Bera (D-Elk Grove); business owner Denise Gitsham, who's challenging Rep. Scott Peters (D-San Diego); and businessman Justin Fareed, running in an open seat on the Central Coast.