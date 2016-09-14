California Democrats urge President Obama to OK expanding Covered California to people in country illegally

California will soon be the first state in the nation to ask the federal government to allow immigrants in the country illegally to purchase health insurance through a state exchange. Democrats from the Golden State gathered outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to urge President Obama to approve the request quickly.

The state has to formally request federal permission for immigrants to pay for coverage through Covered California by submitting a waiver to the 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. The law prohibits people not in the country legally from buying insurance through Covered California.

The plans would not be subsidized by the state or federal government.

State Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens), who sponsored the bill in Sacramento, is in Washington to meet with federal officials, including Republicans in the state's congressional delegation, to drum up support for the waiver application.

He said the change is particularly important for mixed-status families, many of whom won't sign up for coverage if it doesn't apply to everyone.

"We see time and time again, when you can't enroll the entire family, the entire family just leaves without enrolling anyone," Lara said.

The Department of Health has 180 days to make a decision once it gets the application later this month. Lara said he is unsure what the government will do.

Last year, the Legislature approved a Lara measure extending public healthcare to some 170,000 children who are in the country illegally, at a cost of $40 million. He said the ultimate goal is to extend access through the insurance exchange to all immigrants, not just those who can afford to pay.