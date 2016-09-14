This is Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. Here's what we're watching:
- Billionaire Tom Steyer has announced his support for a ballot measure to repeal the death penalty in the state.
- California will soon be the first state to ask the federal government to extend the ability to purchase health care coverage through a state exchange to immigrants in the U.S. illegally.
- Gov. Brown weighed in on several more bills Tuesday as he faces a Sept. 30 deadline to sign or veto proposals. He signed a ban on the breeding of orcas, but vetoed bills Tuesday that would eliminate taxes on personal items including tampons and diapers.
- Rep. Darrell Issa's Democratic challenger in the race for his congressional seat once faced accusations that he threatened his ex-wife.
- Here's a tally of the wins and losses from the 2015 and 2016 legislative sessions in Sacramento.
California Republican Party leader wants FBI notes from the money laundering case against Rep. Ami Bera's father
