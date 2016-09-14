ESSENTIAL POLITICS
Sept. 14, 2016
California Republican Party leader wants FBI notes from the money laundering case against Rep. Ami Bera's father

John Myers

(Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

The vice-chair of the California Republican Party wants federal investigators to reveal the names of donors used to hide large contributions to the campaign of Rep. Ami Bera (D-Elk Grove) by his father.

Babulal Bera was sentenced last month to federal prison for organizing a money-laundering scheme that funneled at least $260,000 to his son's campaigns in 2010 and 2012.

The request made on Tuesday by Harmeet Dhillon, the state GOP vice-chair, asks for "all names and documents" of the donors in question as well as any correspondence the FBI may have between the congressman and his son.

Dhillon's request under the federal Freedom of Information Act cites "the need for transparency prior to the upcoming election."

Bera, who faces a tough reelection battle on Nov. 8, has said he had no knowledge of his father's efforts to illegally donate money. The Bera campaign didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

