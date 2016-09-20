ESSENTIAL POLITICS
Sept. 20, 2016
California's housing crisis isn't going away anytime soon. Questions? Join us for a Twitter chat

(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

California's housing crisis isn't going anywhere.

The state's average price for a home is $466,900 — more than double the national average. But Gov. Jerry Brown's proposal to make it easier to build more homes died last month in the state Legislature after failing to receive any lawmaker support. 

The plan would have wiped away some restrictions on building if developers set aside some units for low-income residents, which would have ultimately increased new construction in the hopes of driving down costs.

Have questions about what happened and how you might be affected in the future? Reporter Liam Dillon will answer them on Twitter at 11 a.m. PT Friday.

Follow @LATPoliticsCA and @dillonliam, and use #housingchat to join in.

