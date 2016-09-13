Democrat challenging Rep. Darrell Issa was accused of threatening his ex-wife, according to report

Democrat Douglas Applegate, a retired U.S. Marine colonel challenging Rep. Darrell Issa’s reelection bid, was accused of harassing and threatening his ex-wife during their divorce proceedings and child custody battle, according to a report by Politico.

An Orange County Superior Court judge granted Priscilla Applegate two temporary restraining orders against her ex-husband in 2002 and 2004.

Court records show that his ex-wife testified that while they were separated, her ex-husband once was “looking in at me through my window” when she was getting dressed, according to the Politico report.

The Issa campaign was quick to pounce on the report, releasing a statement highlighting the "disturbing" details of the allegations.

Applegate, a San Clemente attorney who on Monday was endorsed by California Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris, issued a statement Tuesday accusing the Issa campaign of a "desperate and politically motivated attack."

"I love my family and couldn’t be more proud of the children I’ve raised with Priscilla. This kind of dirty personal attack is exactly what’s wrong with politics and voters deserve better," Applegate said in the statement. "As someone who has worked with victims of domestic violence, I’m appalled that Congressman Issa would sink so low but unfortunately I’m not surprised.”

The Applegate campaign also released a statement from his ex-wife, who said she supports her former husband's bid for Congress and will be voting for him in November.

“I’m disappointed that someone is making disrespectful and uninformed personal attacks against our family," she said. "Doug and I are parents first, and we raised two amazing children together."

Applegate had said the allegations against him came during a contentious divorce and that the court never found him responsible for any wrongdoing.

Court records show that Applegate also was arrested for driving under the influence in 1999. Applegate received a sentence of five years' probation and the charges were dismissed in 2005.

Issa, an eight-term Republican congressman from Vista, also had brushes with the law when he was a young man. He has been charged twice with car theft, although both cases were later dismissed. He was charged twice with carrying a concealed weapon.

On Jan. 16, 1973, Issa pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of possession of an unregistered gun. A magistrate fined him $100, put him on probation and ordered him to pay $107 in court costs. At the time, Issa was a student at Siena Heights University in Adrian, Mich.

Issa outspent Applegate by more than $700,000 in the June primary, but Applegate still nabbed 45.5% of the vote in the 49th Congressional District race, while Issa finished with 50.8%.

Last week, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced it would provide support for Applegate's general election campaign.