Sen. Feinstein asks for more cash to cut down dead trees in California before they catch fire

A firestorm approaches as a fire crew begins to pull out at Mormon Rocks Station in the San Bernardino National Forest off Highway 138 last month.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein is asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture to pay to quickly remove trees that have died because of California's drought.

Feinstein asked Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to shift $38 million in the Department's budget to pay for removing trees from federal land identified by the California Governor’s Tree Mortality Task Force. The projects include "high hazard" zones in the Stanislaus, Sierra and Sequoia national forests and have already received all necessary environmental clearances.

"After five years of historic drought, which has led to the death of an estimated 66 million trees in California alone, my state and its people face a heightened and potentially catastrophic risk of wildfire this year and for years to come," she said in a letter to Vilsack.

Feinstein also asked the White House Office of Management and Budget to instruct the Forest Service to request sustained federal funding to remove the dead trees.

The U.S. Forest Service and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection say 5.5 million of the 66 million dead trees must be removed as quickly as possible, according to Feinstein. About 3.7 million of these high-priority dead trees are the responsibility of the Forest Service, which estimates that it would need as much as $562 million to cut them all down.

The Forest Service has budgeted only $32 million for the 2016 fiscal year for tree removal in California.