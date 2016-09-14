Frustrated transportation groups urge the Legislature to come back in a lame-duck session

Saying that "it is time to stop ignoring the transportation needs of our state," a coalition of more than four dozen economic and local government groups urged state lawmakers on Wednesday to restart talks on a transportation funding agreement before the end of November.

"Everyone in California seems to recognize that our transportation system is in terrible shape and the cost of repairs are going up each year," said the letter, signed by 64 representatives of business, labor and government groups.

"Leaders in both parties and the governor must work together to develop a consensus approach that will provide additional funding, protect and dedicate those dollars for transportation improvements and include appropriate reforms so the money is spent in an accountable and efficient manner."

Gov. Jerry Brown convened special legislative sessions in 2015 on healthcare and transportation funding needs, and a broad agreement on the healthcare portion of the task was struck earlier this year.

Transportation negotiations, though, have failed to resolve the key sticking point: A supermajority vote is needed in both the Assembly and Senate to increase the state's gasoline tax, a key component of plans from Brown and Democrats.

Legislative Democrats put forward a $7.4-billion proposal earlier this month that would boost the gas tax by 17 cents a gallon. That's roughly twice the size of an earlier plan pitched by Brown.

But even if those plans could pass muster with rank-and-file Democrats, Republican legislators also would have to cast at least a few votes for the tax increase. Assembly Republicans offered their own plan in 2015 that relies on redirecting truck weight fees and a sizeable chunk of proceeds from the auction of greenhouse gas pollution credits.

While the Legislature adjourned for the year on Aug. 31, the state constitution sets the official expiration of terms on Nov. 30. That would conceivably give even termed-out lawmakers about three weeks after election day, though lame-duck sessions in Sacramento are extremely rare.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) told The Times editorial board last week that he's "willing to listen" to new transportation ideas and said he's looked at both the idea of both a lame-duck session and asking newly sworn-in legislators to take action on a transportation proposal in December.