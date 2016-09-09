Welcome to Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. Here's what we're watching:
- The U.S. House of Representatives remembered the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks on Friday, with remarks made by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco).
- A new law attempting to crack down on the sale of fake celebrity autographs was signed by Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday.
- A wealthy Pennsylvania donor wrote a $1 million check to an organization opposed to Proposition 64, the November ballot measure to legalize marijuana in California.
- Flanked by legislative leaders, Gov. Jerry Brown signed landmark climate change bills into law Thursday in Los Angeles.
- Here's a tally of the wins and losses from the 2015 and 2016 legislative sessions.
You can find the archive of our August news feed here.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast
Gov. Brown signs law that cracks down on fake celebrity autographs
Latest updates
Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times