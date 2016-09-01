Gov. Jerry Brown convinces counties association not to oppose parole measure

Gov. Jerry Brown leaves a meeting of the California State Assn. of Counties in Sacramento.

The state organization representing county governments decided Thursday to not take a position on Proposition 57, the revamping of California's prison parole system that is being championed by Gov. Jerry Brown.

Brown made his case at a meeting of the California State Assn. of Counties' board of directors in Sacramento. The group also heard from Merced County Dist. Atty. Larry Morse, who opposes Prop 57.

The measure, if approved by voters, would allow new opportunities of parole for some prison inmates convicted of nonviolent crimes.

While some county officials had reportedly favored the association formally opposing Prop. 57, CSAC leaders ultimately voted to abstain.

"That's a good thing," Brown said as he exited the meeting Thursday afternoon.

The governor said he told county officials that the prison sentencing system that existed in California prior to 1977 -- the year he agreed to allow strict sentencing criteria -- was a better way to go.

"It worked better," Brown said. "The recidivism rate was lower."

Prop. 57 opponents, including the California District Attorneys. Assn., argue the initiative would still allow inmates with a violent history to be released early. The official ballot argument against Prop. 57 refers to the state parole board -- which would have the discretion to release inmates -- as "state government bureaucrats."

"It is true that the parole board can make a decision," Brown said after speaking at the CSAC meeting. "They have discretion, just like the district attorneys who have unfettered discretion to charge or not."