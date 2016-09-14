ESSENTIAL POLITICS
Essential Politics
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

This is Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. Here's what we're watching:

You can find the archive of our August news feed here.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast

Sept. 14, 2016
1:47 p.m. Sept. 14, 2016, 1:47 p.m.

After a half-dozen attempts, House Democrats again call for a gun vote

Sarah D. Wire

After a half-dozen attempts, House Democrats again call for a gun vote

A photo obtained from the Twitter account of Representative Joe Kennedy III (D-MA), shows House Democrats holding a sit-in to call for a vote on stricter gun control laws at the Capitol in Washington, DC. (JOE KENNEDY III/AFP/Getty Images)
A photo obtained from the Twitter account of Representative Joe Kennedy III (D-MA), shows House Democrats holding a sit-in to call for a vote on stricter gun control laws at the Capitol in Washington, DC. (JOE KENNEDY III/AFP/Getty Images)

Several House Democrats lined up in the House chamber Wednesday morning, one by one calling for a vote to expand background checks for gun buyers and to keep people on the FBI watch list for purchasing guns.

Their requests were denied, as they have been the half-dozen or more times Democrats have tried to call for a vote.

Most of California's 39 House Democrats participated in a sit-in on the issue in June, and several used livestreaming apps such as Periscope to film the proceedings, which is not allowed under House rules.

There has been talk for weeks about whether House GOP leaders will punish Democrats in some way for the 26-hour sit- in — and some Republican members are pushing for a strong response — but nothing official has taken place. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) told reporters last week that a punishment would come when it is ready.

Rep. Janice Hahn (D-Los Angeles) joined several Democrats who gave brief speeches calling for votes on the gun control bills Wednesday.

Latest updates

More from politics

The 10 biggest issues we're tracking in the California Legislature

Are you an independent voter? You aren't if you checked this box.

Follow every step of the 2016 presidential election with the Los Angeles Times Trail Guide.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
72°