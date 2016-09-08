Welcome to Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. Here's what we're watching:
- The Republican nominee for vice president, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, heads to California to raise money. And he's not the only one hoping to cash in on the visit.
- Rep. Jeff Denham (R-Turlock) found one of his ideas embraced by Donald Trump on Wednesday: Legal U.S. residency tied to service in the armed forces.
- The two U.S. Senate candidates have agreed on a single debate this fall before the Nov. 8 election.
- Here's a tally of the wins and losses from the 2015 and 2016 legislative sessions.
You can find the archive of our August news feed here.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast
Gov. Jerry Brown signs sweeping climate legislation in Los Angeles
Latest updates
Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times