Gov. Jerry Brown signs sweeping climate legislation in Los Angeles

Gov. Jerry Brown signed two measures on Thursday that will ramp up California's efforts to combat climate change, increase legislative oversight of environmental programs and prod regulators to take new steps to curb local pollution problems.

The measures, Senate Bill 32 and Assembly Bill 197, were passed after a tough political fight in the Capitol.

Another battle is expected next year, when Brown wants to safeguard the cap-and-trade program — which requires companies to purchase permits to pollute — from legal uncertainty over its future. That could come in the form of new legislation or a ballot measure in 2018.