Rep. Loretta Sanchez attacks state Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris over controversial company Herbalife

Congresswoman Loretta Sanchez opened up a new line of attack against state Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris on Thursday, criticizing her opponent in California’s U.S. Senate race for not doing enough to protect consumers from what she called the "predatory practices" of nutritional company Herbalife.

In July, the Los Angeles-based company agreed to a $200-million settlement and to change its business practices after federal regulators found that the company falsely told people they could quickly get rich by selling its weight-loss shakes, teas and other supplements.

On top of the settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, Herbalife also agreed to pay $3 million to settle an investigation by the Illinois Attorney General’s office.

Standing with activists who said they had spent thousands of dollars on the company's products, Sanchez tore into Harris' office for not taking public action against the company.

"She has been silent," the Orange County congresswoman said during a press conference outside Harris' offices in downtown Los Angeles. "She hasn't taken a single step."

Sanchez, who claimed Latino immigrants were specially targeted by the company, repeated her attacks in Spanish for the gathered news television cameras. Kamala Harris, she said, "ha hecho nada," repeating the phrase three times for effect.

At the press conference Sanchez's campaign handed out copies of a letter Sanchez and New Mexico Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham wrote to FTC chairwoman Edith Ramirez in July 2013 asking for an investigation into Herbalife's business practices.

Harris' staff met with Herbalife critics in 2014. Her office at the time declined to say whether the attorney general was investigating Herbalife.

On Thursday, David Beltran, a spokesman for the attorney general’s office, said "to protect their integrity, we can't comment on potential investigations."

The attorney general’s office confirmed it has been in talks with federal regulators to make sure relief comes to California victims, regardless of their immigration status.

Sanchez and her sister, U.S. Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-Whittier), were among the federal lawmakers lobbied by billionaire investor William Ackman to call for federal regulators to investigate Herbalife, according to reports in The New York Times. Ackman's campaign came as his hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, bet more than $1 billion that Herbalife’s share price would fall by selling the company’s stock “short.”

Harris' campaign dismissed the attacks by Sanchez, whose campaign has taken on a more pointed tone of late, attacking Harris for her actions while in office.

"It's a shame that Loretta Sanchez continues to launch false, Trump-like smears against Kamala Harris, attacks that are especially phony given Sanchez's history shilling for deep-pocketed special interests as a member of Congress," said Nathan Click, spokesman for the Harris campaign."

According to a new USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll, support for Harris is at 30% while support for Sanchez is the same as the percentage of Californians who say they don’t plan to vote for either candidate: 16%.