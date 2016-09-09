Should the California Coastal National Monument be expanded?

The view from Stornetta Public Lands, which were added to the California Coastal National Monument in 2014.

Lawmakers hoping to add land to the California Coastal National Monument will host the director of the federal Bureau of Land Management next week as he visits proposed additions and meets with locals about the idea.

Sen. Barbara Boxer and Reps. Lois Capps (D-Santa Barbara), Anna Eshoo (D-Menlo Park) and Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael) will shepherd the director, Neil Kornze, around the sites on Sept. 16. Kornze plans to meet with locals at 2 p.m. at Cambria Veterans Hall in Cambria.

The members introduced the California Coastal National Monument Expansion Act earlier this year. It would add five coastal sites: 440 acres at Lost Coast Headlands, 13 acres at Trinidad Head, 8 acres at Lighthouse Ranch in Humboldt County, 5,780 acres from the Cotoni-Coast Dairies in Santa Cruz County and 20 acres from Piedras Blancas in San Luis Obispo County. It also would include some small rocks and islands off the coast of Orange County.

The monument runs the length of California, protecting a zone that extends 12 miles out to sea and wildlife such as seals, sea lions and seabirds. Land and off-shore areas have been regularly added to the monument since it was created in 2000.

In February, Boxer asked President Obama to expand the monument with his authority under the Antiquities Act, which he has previously used. It's not clear if he'll act on the request.

Time is ticking for Capps and Boxer to resolve the issue, because both will leave Congress in January.