Lawmakers ask governor to end time limit for prosecuting rape

State Sen. Connie Leyva (D-Chino) speaks in support of her bill to end the time limit for prosecuting rape cases.

Flanked by alleged sexual assault victims and supporters, state Sen. Connie Leyva (D-Chino) urged Gov. Jerry Brown on Tuesday to end the statute of limitations for rape.

The Legislature sent Leyva's bill, SB 813, to Brown last week. He has until Sept 30 to sign the bill, which would end the time limit in California for prosecuting rape, child sexual abuse and other felony sex crimes.

"This bill does not abolish the very high burden of proof standard," Leyva said at a state Capitol press conference. "[SB] 813 simply ensures that the door does not slam in the face of victims."

Several people who said they were sexually assaulted spoke in support of the bill, as well as attorney Gloria Allred, who said she met with representatives from the governor's office Tuesday morning. Allred is representing more than 30 women who say comedian Bill Cosby sexually assaulted them.

"For almost all of them, wherever the alleged sexual misconduct is said to have taken place, no criminal case will be filed," Allred said. "For most of these accusations it was simply too late for a prosecutor to even consider them." Allred said that a number of the Cosby accusers "had no idea" the state has an existing statute of limitations.

A woman identified simply as "Linda" said at the press conference that she was sexually assaulted by Cosby in the 1970s and supports changing the law in California.

"I didn't report the assault because I was afraid of what might happen to me if I did go to law enforcement at that time," she said.

Cosby, who has said his relationships with his accusers were consensual, is being tried in Pennsylvania after being charged with several counts of felony sexual assault. The woman who is pressing charges filed them just before the 12-year statute of limitations in her case expired.

In California, the statute of limitations for rape is 10 years unless DNA evidence emerges later. Sex crimes against minors must be prosecuted before the alleged victim turns 40.