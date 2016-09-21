This is Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. Here's what we're watching:
- A new Field Poll finds a 2-to-1 lead for Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris in the U.S. Senate race.
- A prominent gay rights group has rescinded its endorsement of some Assembly Democrats after they refused to vote for a closely watched bill during the end of the Legislature's session.
- CalPERS board members were told Tuesday to lower their investment predictions, which would mean a larger pension burden on California taxpayers.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast
Students who cyberbully using sexting and video can be expelled under bills signed by governor
Latest updates
Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times