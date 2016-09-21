Students who cyberbully using sexting and video can be expelled under bills signed by governor

Students at California public schools could face expulsion for bullying others by sharing nude photos or harassing videos under bills Gov. Jerry Brown signed Wednesday.

Both new laws expand the definition of cyberbullying, an expellable offense in California public schools.

One new law defines “cyber sexual bullying” as sharing nude photos or videos of others “with the purpose or effect of humiliating or harassing” a student. Another updates the definition of cyberbullying to explicitly include videos.

Under the new laws, the state's Department of Education will have to publish information on sexual cyberbullying online. Schools will be encouraged to teach students about the dangers of sexting, the practice of sending nude or sexually explicit photos electronically.