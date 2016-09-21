ESSENTIAL POLITICS
Essential Politics
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

This is Essential Politics, our daily feed on California government and politics news. Here's what we're watching:

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast

Sept. 21, 2016
1:32 p.m. Sept. 21, 2016, 1:32 p.m. Reporting from Sacramento

Students who cyberbully using sexting and video can be expelled under bills signed by governor

Sophia Bollag

Students who cyberbully using sexting and video can be expelled under bills signed by governor

A student uses a cellphone in class to answer questions. (Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times)
A student uses a cellphone in class to answer questions. (Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times)

Students at California public schools could face expulsion for bullying others by sharing nude photos or harassing videos under bills Gov. Jerry Brown signed Wednesday.

Both new laws expand the definition of cyberbullying, an expellable offense in California public schools. 

One new law defines “cyber sexual bullying” as sharing nude photos or videos of others “with the purpose or effect of humiliating or harassing” a student. Another updates the definition of cyberbullying to explicitly include videos.

Under the new laws, the state's Department of Education will have to publish information on sexual cyberbullying online. Schools will be encouraged to teach students about the dangers of sexting, the practice of sending nude or sexually explicit photos electronically.

Latest updates

More from politics

The 10 biggest issues we're tracking in the California Legislature

Are you an independent voter? You aren't if you checked this box.

Follow every step of the 2016 presidential election with the Los Angeles Times Trail Guide.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
81°