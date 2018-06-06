Democrats appeared to largely dodge a major threat in California by securing spots on the ballot in almost all of the competitive House seats they want to win in order to retake control of Congress.
But so far it looks like the party will be locked out of a Republican-held seat in the eastern desert portion of the state. Incumbent Paul Cook (R-Yucca Valley) and former Assemblyman Tim Donnelly, who previously challenged Cook, are in the top two slots.
Though the district was not officially targeted by Democrats, Marge Doyle raised a serious amount of money in her campaign. But she’s looking like the odd candidate out in the GOP-leaning district, where 37% of voters are registered Republicans, 32% are Democrats and 22% have no party preference. Voters backed President Trump over Hillary Clinton by a margin of 15 percentage points in the district two years ago and Cook was reelected 62% to 38%.
Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, fresh off his first-place showing in yesterday’s primary election, was in a chipper enough mood on Wednesday to lavish his competitors with compliments.
On Antonio Villaraigosa, his closest Democratic opponent whose backers drew Newsom into a costly battle on the airwaves, the lieutenant governor was insistent the campaign left no hard feelings.
“I’ve long respected Antonio — and I mean that,” Newsom told reporters at San Francisco’s Ferry Building Marketplace. “Listen, he’s a competitive guy, he’s got incredible political talent.”
Democrat Gavin Newsom and Republican John Cox will face off in the November election for governor. An analysis of voting results shows which counties voted heavily for a Democrat and which favored a Republican in that race.
The rise in voting by mail has made it much tougher for local governments to calculate voter turnout. That challenge is magnified in places such as Los Angeles County, where a majority of votes could be cast by mail in this election.
As such, it takes more time.
As of early Wednesday, county officials had counted just over 952,633 ballots. Of those, about 30% were mail ballots.
Stacey Dash may have called it quits on her congressional run, a quick flameout from the “Clueless” actress-turned-conservative commentator who heated up an otherwise placid reelection bid by freshman Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-San Pedro).
Could the contest be getting interesting again?
Compton Mayor Aja Brown jumped into the race as Dash brought the bright attention of celebrity blogs to California’s 44th Congressional District in February. She said Dash was a motivating factor in her decision to jump in the race.
California’s most wide-open primary in two decades ended Tuesday with contests from governor to seats in the U.S. House that seemed focused, even fixated at times, on the race for second place.
Actor and model Antonio Sabato Jr. has clinched second place in the race for a congressional seat to represent most of Ventura County.
Sabato, a vocal supporter of President Trump who spoke at the 2016 GOP national convention, was leading fellow Republican Jeffrey Burum by more than 2,000 votes Wednesday morning when the Associated Press called the race.
Sabato, who appeared on the ballot simply as Antonio Sabato, will face incumbent Democrat Julia Brownley, who had more than double Sabato’s vote tally in the primary as of Wednesday morning.
It will be Republican Young Kim against Democrat Gil Cisneros in the race to replace Rep. Ed Royce of Orange County in November.
The Associated Press said Wednesday morning that Cisneros, a Navy veteran-turned-multimillionaire, had finished second in a crowded field in the 39th District. He was garnering 19% of the vote.
Kim, a former Royce staffer who had received his endorsement, clinched a spot in the runoff Tuesday night. She had 22% of the tally, and was slightly more than 2,000 votes ahead of Cisneros on Wednesday morning.
Katie Porter will challenge GOP Rep. Mimi Walters in November, setting up a pitched battle in a crucial House district.
Walters, first elected in 2014, represents one of the seven GOP-held districts Democrat Hillary Clinton won over President Trump in 2016. Four Democrats were on the ballot Tuesday fighting for a chance to unseat her this fall.
The primary fight on the left mostly came down to Porter and Dave Min, both UC Irvine law professors who spent the closing weeks of the campaign attacking each other.
Ammar Campa-Najjar will take on embattled GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter in inland San Diego County’s 50th Congressional District.
Democrats have taken aim at Hunter’s district even though it’s unfriendly territory on paper: Registered Republicans outnumber Democrats by 15 percentage points, and President Trump won here in 2016 with 55% of the vote.
But an ongoing criminal investigation into Hunter’s campaign spending, which included payments to nail salons, his children’s private school and an airline that flew his family rabbit, has boosted their hopes. Hunter’s fundraising cratered at the end of last year, when he raised just $50,000 in three months. He has spent a good deal of his campaign coffers on legal fees and earlier this spring filed paperwork to form a separate legal defense fund.