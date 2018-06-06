Early results show California judge in Brock Turner case may be removed

Northern California voters are deciding whether to remove a judge from office for the first time in decades because he sentenced former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner to a short jail sentence instead of prison for sexual assault.

Santa Clara County Judge Aaron Persky would be the first California judge recalled from office since 1932 if a majority of voters choose to remove him Tuesday. Early returns showed the recall effort leading, with 59 percent of voters supporting the recall and 40 percent opposing it.

Stanford law professor Michele Dauber launched the recall effort in June 2016 shortly after Persky sentenced Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus.

Turner was released from jail for good behavior after serving three months. He is required to register for life as a sex offender.

The judge was following a recommendation from the county probation department, but the case has turned into one of the first electoral tests of the #MeToo movement's political clout.