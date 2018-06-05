Voters in California’s key House districts are poised Tuesday to determine match-ups that could make or break Democrats’ chances of taking back the House this fall.
The most pressing concern for Democrats is whether their wide, boisterous field of candidates means the party will be locked out of multiple races thanks to the state’s top-two primary, which advances the two candidates with the most votes regardless of party.
The prospect of voters only having the choice between two Republicans on the ballot in crucial races in November has forced Democratic groups to spend more than $7 million in the closing weeks of the campaign to avert disaster.
California’s competitive crowded House races are getting pricey — more than $108 million has been spent so far this cycle to help elect candidates to Congress, double what was spent in the last primary election cycle.
The eye-popping figures are thanks, in part, to the state’s complex top-two primary election system. With a number of seats up for grabs while Democrats are hoping to wrest control of the U.S. House, the races have been combative and expensive.
Welcome to a special Tuesday edition of Essential Politics.
California’s much discussed top-two primary election is happening today, and it could lay the groundwork for Democrats to take back the U.S. House. Or not.
The way it works is pretty simple: Instead of separate party primaries, all the candidates are on one ballot, and the top two vote getters advance to the November general election, no matter their party affiliation. That means two candidates from the same party can — and sometimes do — end up as the only candidates in the general election.
Don’t call it a jungle primary — that’s in Louisiana. And when the two finalists in each race advance to November’s general election, don’t call it a runoff: No one can win outright Tuesday, even if they get more than 50% of the vote.
Most of California’s vulnerable incumbents will watch primary election returns tonight from Washington, if they stay up to watch them at all.
Only Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) plans to stay in California to watch the returns at his campaign headquarters. Reps. Steve Knight of Palmdale, Mimi Walters of Irvine, David Valadao of Hanford, Jeff Denham of Turlock and Duncan Hunter of Alpine will travel back for chamber votes, according to their staffs.
The House schedule — set by a fellow Californian, Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield — has them voting on seven noncontroversial bills, including a tweak to the route of a national scenic trail in Minnesota and a waiver of permit fees for veterans groups who want to demonstrate on federal land. Such routine votes are often held on the first night of the House work week. Many vulnerable lawmakers were in Washington on primary day in 2016 as well.
There are five propositions in all, a small menu of proposed laws all written by the California Legislature. This is the fourth statewide primary held since Gov. Jerry Brown signed a law that moved voter-circulated ballot measures to November elections. More than a dozen are now vying for a spot on the state's fall ballot.
First, here’s how to find where to vote in California’s primary today (and you can register right up until poll closing time at certain locations.) Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Read some quick rules about voting and registering.
The big things on the ballot:
President Trump urged Californians to turn out to vote Tuesday morning, urging them to back Republicans and deny Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi the speakership in November.
Winning a few of California’s GOP-held House seats is critical to Democrats’ plan to retake control of the House, something that would likely mean Trump would have to deal with a Speaker Pelosi (D-San Francisco), rather than a Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) as he would prefer.
Trump also reiterated his endorsement of Republican businessman John Cox for governor.
While millions of Californians have already mailed in ballots for the Tuesday primary, most registered voters are either still considering their choices or will weigh in at a local polling place on election day. In a few key areas, this election will be different from others. For one, you can still register to vote today.