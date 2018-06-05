President Trump urged Californians to turn out to vote Tuesday morning, urging them to back Republicans and deny Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi the speakership in November.
Winning a few of California’s GOP-held House seats is critical to Democrats’ plan to retake control of the House, something that would likely mean Trump would have to deal with a Speaker Pelosi (D-San Francisco), rather than a Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) as he would prefer.
Trump also reiterated his endorsement of Republican businessman John Cox for governor.
While millions of Californians have already mailed in ballots for the Tuesday primary, most registered voters are either still considering their choices or will weigh in at a local polling place on election day. In a few key areas, this election will be different from others. For one, you can still register to vote today.
There are a lot of factors that make California’s Tuesday primary a potential font of surprises, not least the state’s unique primary system, in which the top two vote-getters advance to the November runoff regardless of party.
Polls close across California at 8 p.m. today, marking the end of one of the state’s most unconventional primary elections. Simply put, there has been a lot to watch.
As the returns start to come in tonight, a few snippets of electoral data are worth watching closely to better understand the story of this political season in the Golden State.