California primary live updates

California's high stakes primary is today, and voters are deciding the crucial matchups for governor, Senate, and House races.
There are a lot of factors that make California’s Tuesday primary a potential font of surprises, not least the state’s unique primary system, in which the top two vote-getters advance to the November runoff regardless of party.
Polls close across California at 8 p.m. today, marking the end of one of the state’s most unconventional primary elections. Simply put, there has been a lot to watch.
As the returns start to come in tonight, a few snippets of electoral data are worth watching closely to better understand the story of this political season in the Golden State.