Villaraigosa takes the stage as Newsom claims first place in governor’s race. Villaraigosa is hoping for that second spot so he can advance to the general election. pic.twitter.com/sxkVShTEyS

“Growing up in this town, a town that’s given me so much, no matter what happens tonight — and we’re looking at a good night — but no matter what happens tonight, this town has blessed me and my family,” he told a few hundred supporters in downtown Los Angeles. “That’s why I wanted to run for governor. I wanted to stand with the notion to whom much is given, much is required... But it’s going to be a long night.”