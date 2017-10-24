Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Top general's briefing on Niger ambush leaves many questions unanswered
- Tillerson makes surprise stops in Afghanistan and Iraq amid instability in both
- A soldier's widow confirms congresswoman's account of call from President Trump
- McCain makes Trump his exemplar of rich-vs-poor inequities of Vietnam service
- Abortion case back in court for detained teenage immigrant
Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, a Trump nemesis, announces he will not seek reelection in 2018
|Cathleen Decker
Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake said Tuesday that he will not seek reelection in 2018, a surprise decision that stems from a fierce battle with President Trump that had already prompted a Republican challenger to enter the race.
Flake announced his decision Tuesday, saying he would offer more detail later on the Senate floor.
Earlier, Flake told the Arizona Republic about his plan to serve out the remainder of his term but avoid a reelection campaign.
"There may not be a place for a Republican like me in the current Republican climate or the current Republican Party," Flake told the newspaper.
Flake had been beset from both sides as he sought reelection: from Republicans loyal to President Trump who resented his criticism of the commander in chief, and from Democrats angered by his votes for Trump's policy desires.
"This spell will pass, but not by next year," Flake told the Republic.