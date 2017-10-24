Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, a Trump nemesis, announces he will not seek reelection in 2018

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake said Tuesday that he will not seek reelection in 2018, a surprise decision that stems from a fierce battle with President Trump that had already prompted a Republican challenger to enter the race.

Flake announced his decision Tuesday, saying he would offer more detail later on the Senate floor.

Earlier, Flake told the Arizona Republic about his plan to serve out the remainder of his term but avoid a reelection campaign.

"There may not be a place for a Republican like me in the current Republican climate or the current Republican Party," Flake told the newspaper.

Flake had been beset from both sides as he sought reelection: from Republicans loyal to President Trump who resented his criticism of the commander in chief, and from Democrats angered by his votes for Trump's policy desires.

"This spell will pass, but not by next year," Flake told the Republic.