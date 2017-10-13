At Koch donor summit Mike Pence promises tax reform, and Ted Cruz warns of midterm 'bloodbath' if Congress fails

Vice President Mike Pence pleaded with wealthy donors at a Koch-aligned summit to use their influence – on workers, businesses and lawmakers – to encourage Congress to pass President Trump's tax reform plan this year.

“Our entire agenda depends on this Congress stepping forward,” Pence said at the Seminar Network’s fall gathering in New York City, his first address as vice president to the organization backed by the billionaire Koch brothers.

“Talk to your employees, talk to your suppliers to your fellow business leaders to get them on board."

In fact, speaker after speaker – from elected officials to wealthy business executives – warned that failure by Congress to pass tax reform, after the collapse of the Obamacare repeal, could wipe out the Republican majority in Congress, which so far has few accomplishments to run on in the 2018 midterm election.

“We could face a bloodbath,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told more than 100 donors gathered at the tony St. Regis Hotel in midtown Manhattan, forewarning of the “potential for a Watergate-level blowout.”

The network, whose members donate at least $100,000 annually, expects to spend up to $400 million this election cycle through its affiliated groups on issue advocacy and voter persuasion in the run-up to the midterms, and has already spent more than $10 million on tax reform, including ads and events in lawmakers' home states.

As Congress struggles to draft tax legislation from Trump's framework, donor Chris Wright, an oil and gas industry chief executive from Denver, said voters and donors will be dispirited if Congress fails.

“I think Republicans will pay a heavy price in the midterm elections,” he said. “Absolutely, they’ll give less money. People double down on success. They don’t double down on failure.”