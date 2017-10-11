Clinton says she was "appalled" at Weinstein news, will give away his money

Saying she was "sick," "shocked" and "appalled" by news of Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual predation, Hillary Clinton said in an interview Wednesday that she would donate to charity the money he had contributed to her campaign.

In an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria, Clinton said she had no idea about Weinstein's behavior until the revelations in recent days that led to his ouster from the company which bears his name.

"I certainly didn't, and I don't know who did," she said. "Like so many people who've come forward and spoken out, this was a different side of a person who I and many others had known in the past."

Asked about the campaign donations, Clinton said she would follow the pattern set by other Democrats, including her former running mate, Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia.

"What other people are saying, what my former colleagues are saying, is that they’re going to donate it to charity, and of course I will do that,” she said.

Clinton added that until now, she would have considered Weinstein a friend, and she praised the women who have spoken publicly about his conduct.

"The courage of these women coming forward now is really important because it can't just end with one person's disgraceful behavior and the consequences that he is now facing," she said. "This has to be a wake-up call and shine a bright spotlight on anything like this behavior anywhere, at any time."