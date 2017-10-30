Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:

Federal court bars Trump from reversing transgender troops policy

A federal court in Washington, D.C., is barring President Trump from changing the government's policy on military service by transgender people.

Trump first announced in a July tweet and then in an August memo that he intended to reverse course on a 2016 policy that allowed troops to serve openly as transgender individuals. He said he would order a return to the policy prior to June 2016, under which service members could be discharged for being transgender.

U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wrote Monday that transgender members of the military who had sued over the change were likely to win their lawsuit and barred the Trump administration from reversing course.

