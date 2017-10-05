Democrats want Ivanka Trump's security clearance revoked

A pair of Democratic lawmakers are seizing on reports of Ivanka Trump's use of private email for government business to demand that her security clearance be revoked by the White House.

"Recent press investigations highlight severe credibility issues with Ivanka Trump, a White House official, close advisor, and daughter to the President," Rep. Ted Lieu, (D-Torrance) and Rep. Don Beyer, (D-Va.), wrote in a letter to White House counsel Don McGahn released Thursday.

They also cite reports that Ivanka Trump and her husband, fellow White House advisor Jared Kushner, were fined for missing deadlines to file financial disclosure forms.

Lieu and Beyer joined with other Democratic lawmakers in June to request that Kushner's security clearance be revoked; they renewed that request in Thursday's letter.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said the administration does not discuss security clearances in public.