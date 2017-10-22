Four female senators tell their #MeToo stories

Four female U.S. senators shared stories of sexual harassment Sunday on NBC's “Meet the Press.”

Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.) told stories of crude comments by colleagues or co-workers trying to touch them.

The interviews came on the heels of a social media outcry that sprung up following allegations of sexual harassment by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Actress Alyssa Milano requested on Twitter that women tell their stories of sexual harassment or assault with the hashtag #MeToo, and variations have taken hold in countries around the world.

"The first women who started the "me, too" campaign were incredibly brave," Warren said. "And they inspired the next wave. And in turn, they inspired the next wave and the next wave and the next wave. That's how we make real change."