Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly says he urged President Trump not to call Gold Star families
- A congresswoman says President Trump made insensitive comments to the wife of a slain U.S. soldier
- President Trump appears to back away from senators' Obamacare deal
- Key senators announce bipartisan compromise over Obamacare
- In nod to GOP, President Trump says he'll try to stop Stephen Bannon from challenging some Republican incumbents
In stunning attack, George W. Bush accuses President Trump of promoting falsehoods and prejudice
|Mark Z. Barabak
In an extraordinary — albeit veiled — attack, former President George W. Bush delivered a scathing assessment Thursday of President Trump and his policies, suggesting he has promoted bigotry and falsehoods to the detriment of the country and its values.
Speaking at a policy seminar in New York, the nation’s 43rd president never mentioned Trump by name. But his target was unmistakable.
“We have seen our discourse degraded by casual cruelty,” Bush said. “We’ve seen nationalism distorted into nativism.”
“Bullying and prejudice in our public life sets a national tone, provides permission for cruelty and bigotry, and compromises the moral education of children,” he said at another point. “The only way to pass along civic values is to first live up to them.”
The remarks were an exceptional breach of the protocol governing post-presidential behavior — be seen and rarely heard — and were especially striking coming from Bush. He has gone to great lengths to ignore repeated provocations from Trump, who savaged the former president’s younger brother Jeb in the 2016 campaign and often assailed the Bush administration.