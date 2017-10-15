Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Vienna in 2014, prior to a round of talks that led to the nuclear accord the following year.

Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, warned Sunday that President Trump’s efforts to weaken the 2015 nuclear agreement will broadly harm U.S. international credibility.

In an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Zarif suggested that Washington might ending up suffering more adverse consequences than Iran as a result of Trump’s steps last week against the accord between Tehran and six world powers, including the United States.

“Nobody else will trust any U.S. administration to engage in any long-term negotiation because the length of any commitment, the duration of any commitment from now on with any U.S. administration would be the reminder of the term of that president," Zarif, a key architect of the deal, said. The interview was conducted Saturday in Tehran and aired Sunday.

On Friday, Trump declared his administration would not certify Iran’s compliance with the landmark pact. That declaration does not end the deal, but does trigger a review by Congress. The deal’s other signatories have signaled continuing support for the accord.

Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, sought to dispel any notion that Trump’s decision would lead to any immediate break with the accord.

U.S. law requires the president's certification every 90 days. Trump had twice declared Iran in compliance, but balked ahead of Sunday's deadline.

“Right now, you’re going to see us stay in the deal,” Haley said in an interview Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” Calling the president’s move an important preventive measure, she said: “What we’re saying now with Iran is: Don’t let it become the next North Korea.”

Trump has urged lawmakers to weigh the reimposition of sanctions if Iran engages in activities like firing ballistic missiles. Via executive action, he also set in motion new sanctions against Iran's most elite elite military unit, the Revolutionary Guard, which has sweeping powers as a regional enforcer for the Tehran government.

Amid reports of tensions between Trump and his secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, Zarif was asked in the CBS interview whether Tillerson had tipped him that the president’s announcement was coming, the foreign minister said no — but that the absence of advance notice did not surprise him.

"There's not much courtesy left in the way the United States treats the rest of the world," he said.

