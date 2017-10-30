Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Mueller probe yields first guilty plea, from former Trump aide who lied to FBI
- Trump campaign manager Manafort and another aide indicted on 12 charges
- Sen. Feinstein: Special counsel is 'doing his job and the process is working'
- Trump, GOP wrong: California and other states aren't subsidized by low-tax states
$10 million bond for ex-Trump chairman Paul Manafort after not guilty plea in Russia probe
|Evan Halper
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates were ordered to surrender their passports and remain in home confinement after pleading not guilty Monday in the first indictments from the special counsel investigating possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.
Manafort was released on $10 million bond and Gates on $5 million.
The two, who were arrested earlier in the day, appeared before a federal judge here Monday afternoon.
They are charged with a total of 12 counts that include conspiracy to launder money, failing to registered as a foreign agent, false statements, and failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.
Federal prosecutors in the office of Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel, accused Manafort of hiding roughly $75 million he received in payment for lobbying he did for agents of the former President of Ukraine, Victor Yanukovych and his Party of Regions.