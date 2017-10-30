$10 million bond for ex-Trump chairman Paul Manafort after not guilty plea in Russia probe

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates were ordered to surrender their passports and remain in home confinement after pleading not guilty Monday in the first indictments from the special counsel investigating possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Manafort was released on $10 million bond and Gates on $5 million.

The two, who were arrested earlier in the day, appeared before a federal judge here Monday afternoon.

They are charged with a total of 12 counts that include conspiracy to launder money, failing to registered as a foreign agent, false statements, and failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

Federal prosecutors in the office of Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel, accused Manafort of hiding roughly $75 million he received in payment for lobbying he did for agents of the former President of Ukraine, Victor Yanukovych and his Party of Regions.