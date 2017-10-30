Manafort's lawyer lashes out at special counsel

Paul Manafort’s attorney mocked the prosecution of his client Monday afternoon at the entrance of the federal courthouse in Washington, where Manafort and his longtime business associate had just been ordered by a judge to home confinement and to post millions of dollars in bail.

Kevin Downing, attorney for the former chairman of the Trump campaign, called the indictment “ridiculous.” He repeated President Trump’s assertion, posted on Twitter earlier in the day, that there was no evidence of collusion between the campaign and Russia. And he accused the special counsel’s office of pursuing a “novel” prosecution strategy that has only been attempted a half dozen times in the last 50 years, resulting in just one conviction.

Manafort “was seeking to further democracy and to help the Ukraine come closer to the United States and to the E.U.,” Downing said of the payments to his client from Ukrainian officials which are a focus of the indictment. “Those activities ended in 2014. Over two years before Mr. Manafort served in the Trump campaign.”

Downing labeled as “ridiculous” the prosecution's argument that Manafort was concealing income from the government through a network of offshore accounts.

His comments came shortly after Manafort and his associate Rick Gates solemnly waked into the courtroom in dark suits to enter their pleas of not guilty. The men were ordered by a judge to home confinement with daily check-ins and electronic monitoring. Both men had already turned their passports over to federal law enforcement prior to the arraignment.

Manafort was ordered to post a $10-million unsecured bond after prosecutors warned his vast wealth and extensive network of contacts overseas make him a flight risk. They acknowledged that pinpointing exactly how much money Manafort had in the bank had proven difficult. The cache of loan applications and other documents prosecutors have in their possession suggested that Manafort’s net worth could be anywhere from $20 million to $100 million, they said.